Idris Elba's 'Luther' movie adds Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:45 IST
Idris Elba's 'Luther' movie adds Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis
  • Country:
  • United States

British actors Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis have joined Idris Elba in Netflix's film version of hit BBC series ''Luther''.

Touted as ''an epic continuation of the 'Luther' saga'', the movie will see Elba reprising his role of DCI John Luther.

The BBC show ended its five-season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version, which was finally green lit earlier this year.

Jamie Payne of ''The Alienist'' fame will direct the feature film from a script penned by series creator and writer Neil Cross, Netflix said in a press release.

The details of Erivo and Serkis' characters have been kept under wraps.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC.

Elba and Cross are also producing along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment.

Erivo most recently featured as American singer Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's anthology series ''Genius: Aretha''. The role earned her an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Serkis is currently awaiting the release of his latest directorial project ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'', starring Tom Hardy in the lead. As an actor, he will feature in Matt Reeves' ''The Batman'' and Taika Waititi-directed ''Next Goal Wins''.

