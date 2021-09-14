'Succession' S3 to premiere on October 17

Left Menu

HBOs wildly popular satirical comedy-drama Succession will return with its third season on October 17. Succession centres on the Roy family, and the power struggle between Logan Roys Brian Cox children to be named his successor when he decides to step down from the head of his media organisation Waystar Royco.Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall Jeremy Strong at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins the upcoming season in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances.

HBO's wildly popular satirical comedy-drama ''Succession'' will return with its third season on October 17. The announcement was made by the network on its website and the award-winning series' official Twitter page.

The nine-episode season three will also be available for streaming on HBO Max. ''Succession'' centres on the Roy family, and the power struggle between Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children to be named his successor when he decides to step down from the head of his media organisation Waystar Royco.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins the upcoming season in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Actors Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman) also feature in the show.

Created, showrun and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, the series started producition on the third season in November last year.

New addition to the cast this season are Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf.

''Succession'' season one premiered in June 2018, while its sophomore chapter came out in August 2019.

