Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76: Will Goku join Vegeta against Granolah?

The Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 is going to showcase both Vegeta and Granolah's power. No wonder fans are eagerly waiting for the action-packed chapter. Viz Media's Dragon Ball Super usually mentions the release date for the upcoming section at the end of the chapter. Whilst at the end of Chapter 75, it was written: "to be continued."

Shueisha's Manga and its official website tease that the next part will release on September 18, 2021, whereas Viz Media's website revealed Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 will be out on September 20, which matches with the release of the next issue of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine in Japan.

There was confusion regarding which chapter fans are going to see, but the wait is over. Readers will soon get the continuation of Dragon Ball Chapter 75 and as well as Chapter 76 within September 18 to 20.

The chapter will focus on Vegeta vs. Granolah's fight that continues from the last installments. Granolah has taken Vegeta's new Ultra Ego form down with his own power-up. Fans are wondering if Vegeta's Ultra Ego proves effective this time.

According to Epic Stream, for Vegeta to do so, he may get the help of Goku. Both of them will give their best to defeat Granolah by fighting together. The Heeters are now possibly pondering over their next move to find the Dragon Balls.

Besides, Frieza might take an entry in the current arc. Frieza is likely to face Granolah and the Saiyans if the above-mentioned facts take place in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76.

