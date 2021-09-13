One Piece Chapter 1025 spoilers: Yamato uses ‘Kagami Yama’ to protect herself

Luffy and Momomonosuke are heading towards Onigashima to face Shun Kaidou. Fans will finally witness Luffy and Momonosuke entering the castle in One Piece Chapter 1025. Besides, Straw Hat Luffy is fully recovered now and ready to confront Kaidou. One Piece Chapter 1025 is going to be vital as the chapter is likely to show several fights on each floor of the Onigashima castle. The full summary is out and leaked via Twitter.

But fans have to wait a week longer as One Piece Chapter 1025 is on break on coming Sunday. One Piece Chapter 1025 would release on September 19, 2021, and the raw scans would surface by September 17.

One Piece Chapter 1025 spoilers leak:

The upcoming Chapter will be title "Image of the Double Dragon." and in the cover, Usopp is telling his story to two birds and an octopus on a typewriter. Usopp is dressed as a pirate's captain and on his head is a paper that the octopus had written where it reads "Big Lier story."

One Piece Chapter 1025 will show Luffy pushing Momonosuke to fly up to Onigashima but Momonosuke is getting afraid of the height. Besides, Heart pirates and Shinobu are watching everything silently. However, finally, Momonosuke will manage to fly but he will close her eyes while flying high.

In the previous chapter, we saw the clash of Kaidou and Yamato's "RaimeiHakke". One Piece Chapter 1025 will show Kaidou's forehead is bleeding, whereas Yamato's skin begins to crack until it shatters into pieces. Yamato uses a new technique called "Kagami Yama" (Mirror Mountain), hence she received no damage.

Before the shield completely breaks, Yamato jumps up while breaking free from the crystals. She then rotates her Kanabo in the air before hitting Kaidou with an attack called "Himorogiri" (Cutting Massive Ice), stomping Kaidou's head on the ground.

One Piece Chapter 1025 will also show some flashbacks of Yamato and Kaidou's subordinate who was kind to Yamato. He has been executed as he used to give her food secretly. However, suddenly Kaidou attacks Yamato on her head with his kanabo, and Yamato falls to the ground. He hits her constantly while she is fallen to the ground.

In One Piece Chapter, 1025 Luffy will help Yamato as well as Momonosuke. The chapter ends with Kaidou saying that "the world doesn't need two dragons!"

