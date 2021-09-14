Justin Bieber closes out Met Gala with surprise performance

After a triumphant night at the Video Music Awards, pop star Justin Bieber took the Met Gala stage to close off the ceremony with a big surprise. Fans were already delighted with the pictures of Justin's debut at the Met Gala as a couple with his wife Hailey Bieber, but what made it memorable was him taking the stage at the Metropolitan Museum's Temple of Dendur to perform four of his biggest hits.

As per E! News, the 27-year-old singer performed on 'Lonely', 'Hold On', 'Anyone', and received some of the biggest cheer for his major throwback hit 'Baby'. Singer Addison Rae who made her debut at the Met Gala among the celebrities who dazzled at the high-profile New York City bash; was clearly seen thrilled in a viral video as Justin performed a surprise concert at the ceremony.

Justin's performance at the Met Gala comes a triumphant night after he was awarded Artist of the Year accolade at the MTVs' Video Music Awards. For the Met Gala performance, Justin changed into casual clothing inclusive of a denim jacket and his signature baggy jeans black balaclava mask.

For this red carpet appearance, the 'Peaches' star twinned in black with his wife Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber. Justin chose his 'Drew' label's dark suit with a black suitcase in his hands, while Hailey wore a black gown with a plunging neckline. Hailey accessorised her classy look with a pair of black glasses.

This was Justin's first appearance at Met Gala after 2015. On the other hand, Hailey was last in attendance in 2019. (ANI)

