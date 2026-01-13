Gabon's National Football Team Reinstated: A New Era Begins

In a significant development for Gabon's national football team, government-imposed suspensions have been revoked following criticism of their performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. The team had faced defeats against Cameroon, Mozambique, and reigning champions Ivory Coast.

The measures, affecting the national team and players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga, were introduced by the former Sports Minister after the team's disappointing exit from the tournament.

Newly appointed Sports Minister, Paul Ulrich Kessany, announced the reversal to preempt potential sanctions from FIFA for government meddling and to ready the team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

