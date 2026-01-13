Left Menu

Gabon's National Football Team Reinstated: A New Era Begins

The Gabonese government has lifted suspension measures on the national football team and players including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, following their early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. New Sports Minister Paul Ulrich Kessany announced the decision to avoid FIFA sanctions and prepare for future tournaments.

Updated: 13-01-2026 05:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 05:10 IST
Gabon's National Football Team Reinstated: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for Gabon's national football team, government-imposed suspensions have been revoked following criticism of their performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. The team had faced defeats against Cameroon, Mozambique, and reigning champions Ivory Coast.

The measures, affecting the national team and players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga, were introduced by the former Sports Minister after the team's disappointing exit from the tournament.

Newly appointed Sports Minister, Paul Ulrich Kessany, announced the reversal to preempt potential sanctions from FIFA for government meddling and to ready the team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

