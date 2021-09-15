Vishal Mishra comes out with new love song 'Pyaar Ho Jayega'

Singer Vishal Mishra's new love song 'Pyaar Ho Jayega' is out now. Directed by Ray Haan Patni, the track's music video features Vishal along with actor Tunisha Sharma.

Speaking more about 'Pyaar Ho Jayega', Vishal said, "This is for all the emotional people in the world, who have emotions locked in their heart which they can't express. I am just giving it language and closure. It's beautifully written by Akshay Tripathi and Tunisha has done a wonderful job at portraying the story. It was indeed a fun experience sharing the screen with her. Now this song belongs to everyone and I hope you all give it as much love as you have for my previous songs." Tunisha, who is known for her role in the TV show 'Hero - Gayab Mode On', also expressed her happiness on being a part of the song's video.

"I am very glad and excited to be part of this amazing song. Vishal Mishra has beautifully sung and composed this soulful song. He always adds some magic to his songs and sings them with deep feelings and passion. He is also a very talented actor, and it has been a great experience working with him. The song is out now, and I am looking forward to the responses and hope people will love it," she shared. 'Pyaar Ho Jayega' is currently streaming on the official YouTube page of VYRL Originals. (ANI)

