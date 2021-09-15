Left Menu

Anil Kapoor had 'a legendary night' with world's fastest man Usain Bolt

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently in Munich, had "a legendary night" partying with Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sports medicine doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:03 IST
Anil Kapoor had 'a legendary night' with world's fastest man Usain Bolt
Anil Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently in Munich, had "a legendary night" partying with Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sports medicine doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kapoor shared fun pictures of the night in which he can be seen laughing and smiling with the sportsmen as they bond and chill.

He wrote in the caption, "To a legendary night!@usainbolt @hussein_mofarah #DrHansWilhelmMullerWohlfahrt." Bolt, too, took to his Instagram and uploaded a video of Kapoor dancing, laughing and having the time of his life.

"It's A Party here in Munich @anilskapoor @ateamlifestyle #CY," he captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the film front, Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor.

He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. Besides this, Kapoor will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021