Britney Spears taking 'little break' from social media after engagement

Popstar Britney Spears says she is taking a break from social media following her engagement with actor-fitness enthusiast Sam Asghari.

The 39-year-old singer, who suddenly deleted her Instagram account on Tuesday, took to Twitter to assure followers that she will be back soon.

''Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon,'' Britney Spears tweeted.

She announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Asghari on Instagram last week. The couple has been in a relationship for four years now.

Amid her legal battle against her father Jamie Spears to end her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears has been communicating regularly with her fans via Instagram, posting updates from the case and thanking her supporters.

Last week, Jamie Spears filed papers in a Los Angeles court to end the conservatorship that saw him overseeing Britney Spears' life and finances. He wrote that his daughter ''is entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required''.

