Jacqueline Fernandez gets candid with Arjun Kapoor on latest episode of 'Bak Bak with Baba'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently invited his 'Bhoot Police' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez for a candid chat session on his new digital chat show 'Bak Bak with Baba', which he had launched in August.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:41 IST
Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently invited his 'Bhoot Police' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez for a candid chat session on his new digital chat show 'Bak Bak with Baba', which he had launched in August. The 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor shared the episode on his Instagram handle and along with it wrote, "#BakBakWithBaba The Bak Bak continues, this time with the social media queen @jacquelinef143."

During the episode, Arjun questioned Jacqueline on topics such as crushes, food, and how she tackles trolls on social media. Starting the candid chat session on the subject of crushes, when Arjun asked Jacqueline about her first one, she said, "There was somebody in school but I can't name him. I also had a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio after watching Romeo and Juliet and Titanic and Ricardo from Backstreet Boys."

Arjun then told the 'Roy' actor about how he looks forward to eating a meal whether he's happy or low, as it gives him an emotional high. In context to this, he asked "How important is food to you?" Replying to this Jacqueline shared that though she feels it's nice to celebrate with food as everyone enjoys it, "there was a phase in my 20's when I did turn to food and that was late at night."

Revealing further about her problematic relationship with food in her early years, she said, "I lived alone so it was like cake, ice cream, anything crispy. I actually did have a terrible relationship with food and then I went starving for a week which is really bad for you. So, now it's about knowing that I don't need to turn to it, tomorrow is another day and we will get through it." Later, during the show, Arjun further asked her about the meanest thing that she read about her on social media?"

To this Jacqueline said, "I read things about myself, how terrible I sound, how terrible my accent is and how I speak Hindi, bad criticism on how I look. I kind of take it positively. I am like ok what do they mean. Then, I feel maybe there is some room for improvement. There is some criticism where you feel this person is being nasty. Some places actually make sense to me." 'Bak Bak with Baba' was launched by Arjun, this year, on August 3. On the show, the 36-year-old actor engages in candid conversations with his industry friends and family members.

Talking about his new show, at the time of its launch, Arjun said, "It is a fun, endearing, informal chat session with my family, friends, and colleagues about their likes and passions. Everyone in the industry knows that I'm a chatterbox. I can talk about anything under the sun. So, this digital IP is going to be called Bak Bak with Baba." Meanwhile, on the film front, Arjun's latest release was 'Bhoot Police' which along with Jacqueline also stars Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

The horror-comedy, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, traces the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the movie was released on Disney plus Hotstar on September 10. Apart from 'Bhoot Police', Arjun also has 'Ek Villian Returns' and 'Kuttey' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Jacqueline will next be seen in films such as 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Attack', 'Ram Setu', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Kick 2', among others. (ANI)

