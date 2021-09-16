Left Menu

Bryce Dallas Howard to helm 'Flight of the Navigator' reboot for Disney

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:50 IST
Actor-filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard is set to direct Disney's reboot of 1986 kids sci-fi adventure movie ''Flight of the Navigator''.

According to Deadline, the new movie, being developed for Disney Plus, is a female-led reimagining of the original film that starred Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Veronica Cartwright.

The original movie, directed by Randal Kleiser, was about a 12-year-old boy who is abducted by a UFO and reappears eight years later at the exact same age and with no memories of what happened. When NASA officials spot a connection between the boy and a recovered UFO and try to ensnare him, the kid attempts to unravel the intergalactic mystery while trying to reunite with his family.

Howard will also produce the movie alongside John Swartz and Justin Springer.

As an actor, Howard is known for starring in movies such as ''The Spider-Man 3'', ''The Help'' and the ''Jurassic World'' franchise.

She most recently directed two episodes of popular Disney Plus series ''The Mandolorian''.

