Daniel Craig wraps 'No Time to Die' with emotional farewell to James Bond universe

The much-loved actor Daniel Craig was flooded with emotions when he bid adieu to his famous character 'James Bond' at the wrap-up for his upcoming film 'No Time to Die' in 2019.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:18 IST
Daniel Craig (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The much-loved actor Daniel Craig was flooded with emotions when he bid adieu to his famous character 'James Bond' at the wrap-up for his upcoming film 'No Time to Die' in 2019. A farewell video was recently revealed by Apple TV plus documentary 'Being James Bond', according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the clip, the veteran actor was seen telling the crew of his upcoming film 'No Time to Die' that he loved every moment of being the character (James Bond) and working with all of them.

Holding back his tears, the British star said, "A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I have loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one because I have got up every morning, and I have had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life." Daniel starred in a total of five movies playing James Bond. The journey started when he took over the 007 mantles in 2006's 'Casino Royale', which was followed by 2008's 'Quantum of Solace', 2012 'Skyfall', and 2015's 'Spectre' and the upcoming 'No Time to Die'.

Reportedly, his fifth venture was not easy for him as several issues occurred during the production, and the release of the film was pushed multiple times due to the pandemic. 'No Time to Die' is slated for a theatrical release on October 8, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

