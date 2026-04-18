Dubai Police Arrest Alleged Crime Boss Daniel Kinahan in International Sting

Dubai police have reportedly detained Daniel Kinahan, an alleged Irish crime gang leader, on charges related to organized criminal activities, a law enforcement source revealed on Saturday.

While the official Dubai police statement on Friday mentioned the arrest of an 'Irish fugitive' linked to an organized crime group, they withheld his identity, though a law enforcement source later confirmed it was Kinahan. The arrest transpired on Wednesday, following a judicial dossier provided by Irish authorities.

Kinahan was previously recognized as one of the three leaders of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group by U.S. authorities in 2022, which had promised a $5 million reward for their capture. The U.S. Treasury Department equated the Kinahan drug network to the world's most notorious crime syndicates, citing Dubai as a frequent hub for their illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)