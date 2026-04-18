Crime Network Crumbles: The Arrest of Daniel Kinahan

In a major breakthrough for law enforcement, Daniel Kinahan, the alleged mastermind of a notorious Irish criminal network, has been apprehended in Dubai. Authorities in Dubai confirmed that an Irish fugitive, recognized for his significant role in international organized crime, is now in custody.

Kinahan, who resides in the United Arab Emirates, has been a central figure in organized crime allegations, including drug trafficking and firearm offenses. His criminal activities have sparked a deadly feud with the Hutch gang, resulting in 18 murders in Ireland since 2015. The Irish police, Garda Síochána, remain vigilant in their pursuit of individuals engaged in serious organized crime, regardless of their global presence.

The arrest comes as part of an international effort to dismantle the influential Kinahan crime syndicate, a goal underscored by a substantial USD 5 million reward offered by the US for information leading to the gang's financial downfall or the capture of its leadership. This development marks a significant step in the fight against global organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)