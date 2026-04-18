Left Menu

Crime Network Crumbles: The Arrest of Daniel Kinahan

Daniel Kinahan, the alleged leader of a major Irish criminal network, has been arrested in Dubai. The arrest follows a warrant issued by Irish courts for serious organized crime offenses. Kinahan's gang is linked to drug trafficking and violence, with authorities actively pursuing the gang's financial dismantlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-04-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 02:00 IST
Crime Network Crumbles: The Arrest of Daniel Kinahan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a major breakthrough for law enforcement, Daniel Kinahan, the alleged mastermind of a notorious Irish criminal network, has been apprehended in Dubai. Authorities in Dubai confirmed that an Irish fugitive, recognized for his significant role in international organized crime, is now in custody.

Kinahan, who resides in the United Arab Emirates, has been a central figure in organized crime allegations, including drug trafficking and firearm offenses. His criminal activities have sparked a deadly feud with the Hutch gang, resulting in 18 murders in Ireland since 2015. The Irish police, Garda Síochána, remain vigilant in their pursuit of individuals engaged in serious organized crime, regardless of their global presence.

The arrest comes as part of an international effort to dismantle the influential Kinahan crime syndicate, a goal underscored by a substantial USD 5 million reward offered by the US for information leading to the gang's financial downfall or the capture of its leadership. This development marks a significant step in the fight against global organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Women's March: Defeat of Women's Quota Law Sparks Protests

BJP Women's March: Defeat of Women's Quota Law Sparks Protests

 India
2
AFI Raises Concerns: Majority of Indian Athletic Tracks Substandard

AFI Raises Concerns: Majority of Indian Athletic Tracks Substandard

 India
3
Justice Sought in Kheda: Police Detain Eight in Shocking Gang Rape Case

Justice Sought in Kheda: Police Detain Eight in Shocking Gang Rape Case

 India
4
Delhi Capitals' Disciplined Bowling Shines Against RCB

Delhi Capitals' Disciplined Bowling Shines Against RCB

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026