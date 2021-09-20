Left Menu

Delhi: Man held for duping budding singer of Rs 21 lakh

A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a budding singer of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of helping him improve his rating on a singing app, police said on Sunday.The accused was identified as Mahavir Prasad Sharma, a resident of West Bengal who was working as a senior manager with a cement company in Shillong, they said.Sharma was arrested in connection with a case registered at Shalimar Bagh police station here on September 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 01:08 IST
Delhi: Man held for duping budding singer of Rs 21 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a budding singer of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of helping him improve his rating on a singing app, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Mahavir Prasad Sharma, a resident of West Bengal who was working as a senior manager with a cement company in Shillong, they said.

Sharma was arrested in connection with a case registered at Shalimar Bagh police station here on September 7. The accused allegedly duped a budding singer of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of helping him improve his rating on a singing app, StarMaker, the police said.

StarMaker allows its users to live stream their performances. During the live streaming, other users can give them paid gifts that can be redeemed as money and transferred to bank accounts, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the accused was traced to Shillong through technical surveillance and arrested.

During his interrogation, Sharma told police that he wanted to make easy money and started cheating budding singers on StarMaker. He transferred the money he took from these singers to different bank accounts, the officer said.

He duped two other people in Rishikesh and Firozpur of Rs 24 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh, respectively, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021