Left Menu

Jessica Hobbs takes home Emmy for directing Netflix's 'The Crown'

Award-winning director from New Zealand, Jessica Hobbs has just taken home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series'. Hobbs directed the Season 4 of Netflix's hit show 'The Crown'.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 20-09-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 07:03 IST
Jessica Hobbs takes home Emmy for directing Netflix's 'The Crown'
A still from Netflix show 'The Crown' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Award-winning director from New Zealand, Jessica Hobbs has just taken home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series'. Hobbs directed the Season 4 of Netflix's hit show 'The Crown'. The fourth season of 'The Crown' covered the time span from 1979 to the early 1990s and it included Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Lady Diana Spencer's marriage to Prince Charles.

Earlier, Peter Morgan also won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series' for Netflix's 'The Crown'. The hit show has gained 11 nominations in this year's awards. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021