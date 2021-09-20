Left Menu

Sania Mirza opens up about Paes-Bhupathi's personalities

Ahead of the release of 'Break Point' series, ace tennis player Sania Mirza shared her insights about Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's off-court and on-court personalities.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:51 IST
Sania Mirza (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the release of 'Break Point' series, ace tennis player Sania Mirza shared her insights about Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's off-court and on-court personalities. According to Sania, Paes is quite an extrovert while Bhupathi is completely introvert in real life.

"Leander is an extrovert. He's a leader whether it's on the court or in a conversation; he is always the first person to start a conversation. He leads you on the court. Mahesh on the other hand is very introverted. At first, you would think that Mahesh is very arrogant but it's only that he is so shy and so within himself. I have had the opportunity to play with them so I can tell you," she said. For the unversed, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Break Point' is based on the iconic on-court partnership and off-court lives of tennis stars Paes and Bhupathi.

The upcoming series also encapsulates Paes and Bhupathi's meteoric rise and highly publicised split that became a topic of heated speculation. Speaking about the same, Sania added, "I know that when something is not working off the court how difficult it is to get on the court with that person and try to fight and try to put all those things aside and find that motivation and emotion to fight together. It's not easy when you're not getting along with the person."

'Break Point' will be streaming on ZEE5 from October 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

