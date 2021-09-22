Short film 'Vulnerable' to premiere at Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiano

''Vulnerable: Scars That You Don't See'', a short film from India on inclusivity, is set to premiere on Wednesday at the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiano during the Milano Fashion Week.

The Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (The National Chamber for Italian Fashion) is a non-profit making association which disciplines, co-ordinates and promotes the development of Italian fashion.

The short film features models of different ethnicities and races, from marginalised sections of the society, transgender people, people of all sizes and acid attack survivors, according to a press release.

The models in the short are seen donning the collection from Ara Lumiere. The film explores what disabling binaries of beauty, thought and perception can mean to the world. Producer Shabinaa Khan, directors Arsala Qureishi and Jas Sagu, and Ara Lumiere founder Kulsum Shadab Wahab haved joined hands to put together the film.

Khan said she is honoured to be representing India at ''one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world''. ''I have always believed in telling stories that make an impact and have social relevance. I'm glad that the streak continues with 'Vulnerable','' the producer said in a statement.

Directors Qureishi and Sagu said they are ''thrilled'' about the global premiere of ''Vulnerable'' at the Milano Fashion Week. ''Collaborating with Shabinaa and Kulsum has been creatively enriching for us as filmmakers. ‘Vulnerable’ is not just a film but a social revolution inducted through the framework of fashion. We are turning it on its head and eradicating the lines that separate us,'' they said in a joint statement.

Wahab, who is also the Executive Director of Hothur Foundation, said the short film was inspired by the vision to create a new order of beauty and fashion that liberates and empowers people. ''It's about humanity taking its vulnerability and making it indistinguishable from strength. I'm excited to premiere the film at Milano Fashion Week, breaking the binaries of perception where they are created,'' she added. The fashion gala will conclude on September 27.

