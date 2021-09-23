Chetan Bhagat releases trailer for new book

Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat on Thursday released the trailer of his upcoming book ''400 Days''.

The book, published by Westland, is the third story from the Keshav-Saurabh series after ''The Girl in Room 105'' and ''One Arranged Murder''. It will be released on October 8.

The trailer, though not cinematic like the previous instalments from the series featuring actor Vikrant Massey, saw Bhagat narrating the plot himself about a missing girl Siya and her mother Alia Arora's determination to find the young girl and seeking help for the same from Keshav Rajpurohit.

''I feel '400 Days' is my best book ever, maybe because I wrote it with full focus as we were all in a lockdown. In '400 Days' I've tried to explore themes of a missing child, dangers of the internet and infidelity,'' Bhagat had said during the launch of the book cover on Tuesday.

According to the publishers, revolving around a kidnapping and a forbidden love story, ''400 Days'' is a riveting read filled with mystery and romance unlike no other.

''From India's highest-selling author comes a page-turner that will not only keep you glued to the story but also touch you deeply.The book presents an unputdownable tale of suspense, human relationships, love, friendship, the crazy world we live in and, above all, a mother's determination to never give up,'' they said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)