Regina Cassandra joins the cast of Shahid Kapoor's web series with Raj and DK
- Country:
- India
Actor Regina Cassandra, who primarily appears in Tamil and Telugu films, has boarded the cast of Shahid Kapoor's debut web series for Amazon Prime Video.
Billed as a quirky drama thriller, it is being created and directed by “The Family Man” director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
The 30-year-old actor re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read, “@ReginaCassandra joins @ShahidKapoor @VijaySethupathi in #RajNDK upcoming series.” Nidimoru and DK too took to social media following the news.
“Funny business! #setdiaries #behindthescenes,” they wrote, alongside a picture from the sets of Cassandra and DK.
The yet-to-be-titled series has been written by Nidimoru and DK and co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SL vs SA: Regret not finishing the first game off, says Boucher after ODI series loss
Cricket-Australia optimistic on crowds, schedule for Ashes series
Term 1 Boards Exam Series Launched (Based On MCQs Sample Paper Released)! With CBSE Preparation Tips Announced!
Cricket-England to begin 2022 home summer with New Zealand test series
India to play three-match T20I and ODI series in England next July