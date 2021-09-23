Left Menu

Regina Cassandra joins the cast of Shahid Kapoor's web series with Raj and DK

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:05 IST
Actor Regina Cassandra, who primarily appears in Tamil and Telugu films, has boarded the cast of Shahid Kapoor's debut web series for Amazon Prime Video.

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, it is being created and directed by “The Family Man” director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

The 30-year-old actor re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read, “@ReginaCassandra joins @ShahidKapoor @VijaySethupathi in #RajNDK upcoming series.” Nidimoru and DK too took to social media following the news.

“Funny business! #setdiaries #behindthescenes,” they wrote, alongside a picture from the sets of Cassandra and DK.

The yet-to-be-titled series has been written by Nidimoru and DK and co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

