Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' heads to Amazon Prime Video for October release

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming movie ''Sardar Udham'', starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, will premiere on its platform.

The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Set to for debut on Amazon Prime Video in October, the movie has been produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.

Described as a ''heart wrenching story of retribution'', ''Sardar Udham'' showcases the journey of a gallant man who made sure the world never forgets the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919, the streamer said in a statement.

''With every story that we present on Amazon Prime Video, we ensure that the narrative is replete with emotions and depth that finds a place in the heart of every viewer,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. ''Continuing a great partnership with Rising Sun Films, we are proud to present Sardar Udham, a stirring story of courage, fortitude and fearlessness, from the buried treasures of our history and culture,'' he added.

He further said it was important to narrate the heroic story of Sardar Udham Singh to the world. ''We are certain that our viewers across the spectrum will be inspired by this film that honours the life of one of the greatest martyrs in Indian history, whose profound and heart wrenching sacrifice avenged the death of many innocents,'' Subramaniam added.

Producer Ronnie Lahiri said ''Sardar Udham'' showcases and acknowledges the freedom fighter's ''patriotism and deep-rooted, selfless love for his motherland''.

''Two decades worth of research and understanding has been put by the team to present this untold story. Vicky has worked tirelessly to bring out the real essence of Udham Singh’s myriad emotions throughout his life’s journey. ''We are glad to continue our prolific collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and are thrilled to share this historical epic story with a global audience,'' he added. ''Sardar Udham'' also stars ''October'' actor Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)