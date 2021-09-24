Kristen Stewart nails Princess Diana's portrayal in chilling trailer of 'Spencer'

The much-awaited trailer of actor Kristen Stewart-starrer 'Spencer', an upcoming biographical drama about the late Princess Diana, is finally out. Taking to Instagram, Neon, one of the production companies behind the project, shared the official trailer for 'Spencer', showing more of Stewart's haunting portrayal of Princess Diana.

"SPENCER. They think they know everything: They don't. A fable from Pablo Larrain. Starring Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer. SPENCER arrives in theatres, November 5," the post read. While the one-minute teaser trailer released last month showed Stewart uttering just two words, the trailer gives a more in-depth look at Princess Diana as she joins the royal family for the Christmas holiday -- and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.

The trailer opens on Queen Elizabeth's (Stella Gonet) asking if her daughter-in-law has arrived yet and declaring with a deep breath, "Then she's late," as Stewart's character drives a convertible down a country road. Upon Diana's arrival at the Sandringham estate, a children's choir rendition of Lou Reed's 'Perfect Day' plays as she greets her sons, then washes her hands and tells herself, "Three days. That's it."

The princess is advised to "stand very still and smile a lot" as she prepares for the holiday festivities, from a formal dinner to church services. At one point, Prince William (Jack Nielen) asks, "Mommy, what's happened to make you so sad?" Diana later fights back tears while storming down a corridor in a ballgown and faces off with Prince Charles (Jack Farthing).

In a series of cuts, Diana is seen outside wearing her iconic wedding dress, ripping off a pearl necklace and running away from the estate. One of the last scenes of the trailer shows Diana with her arms folded and back turned to the camera. She whips her head around and chillingly asks, "Will they kill me, you think?" The powerful trailer promises a dramatic and focussed take on the character of Princess Diana, which has been often been reduced to either evil or the very definition of goodness in the public imagination.

'Spencer', from Neon and Topic Studios, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5. Along with Stewart, the cast includes Sally Hawkins; Olga Hellsing as Sarah, Duchess of York; Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn; and Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew, reported Variety. Helmed by Pablo Larrain and written by 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, the film had received a three-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)