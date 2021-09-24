Left Menu

Camila Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga urge entertainment industry to demand action on climate change

From Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga to Camila Cabello, over 60 musicians, actors and artists have urged entertainment industry executives to ask US Congress to pass climate change legislation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:49 IST
Camila Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga urge entertainment industry to demand action on climate change
Camila Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

From Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga to Camila Cabello, over 60 musicians, actors and artists have urged entertainment industry executives to ask US Congress to pass climate change legislation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, several artists teamed up with the NRDC Action Fund to pen a letter to Warner Music Group CEO Lincoln Benet, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others to lend their support to US President Joe Biden's infrastructure bills.

"Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in a clean, just, and equitable future for all by passing the robust climate action that President Biden called for in his Build Back Better agenda. As the top leaders of the entertainment industry -- one of the nation's most powerful and influential business sectors -- you are needed to lead our community's call for action and embrace this vision for a better world," the letter read. Biden's Build Back Better agenda is contained in two bills, one a USD 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal and the other a USD 3.5 trillion package that includes creating industrial policy to tackle climate change, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"The entertainment community has a long, proud tradition of driving societal change. Our industry is already leading the charge toward more sustainable practices within our own businesses and productions. Now is the time to use your influence to shape our future," the statement added. Celebrities Ellen DeGeneres, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Joey King, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Sean Penn and Kerry Washington have also signed the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021