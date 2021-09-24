Left Menu

CFBC seeks explanation from makers of 'Bhavai' for flouting certification rules, issues show cause notice

After makers of the upcoming movie 'Bhavai' changed its earlier title 'Raavan Leela' due to religious backlash and a legal defamation case, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now sought an explanation from them for flouting certification rules and tampering with the film's content.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:20 IST
CFBC seeks explanation from makers of 'Bhavai' for flouting certification rules, issues show cause notice
Poster of 'Bhavai'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After makers of the upcoming movie 'Bhavai' changed its earlier title 'Raavan Leela' due to religious backlash and a legal defamation case, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now sought an explanation from them for flouting certification rules and tampering with the film's content. Despite this title change, the Pratik Gandhi starrer film kept receiving heavy backlash on social media with many demanding to ban the movie.

Addressing the backlash, the makers had issued a statement on their Twitter handle. There, they clarified that the title and a controversial dialogue had been removed from the film and the promo as well. "With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the above title 'Raavan Leela' is not part of the film and has been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers," read an excerpt from the statement. It added, "The film 'Bhavai' has been approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification under the 'U' category."

Now, the CBFC has strongly objected to this title change since it was done after the board granted the certificate to the film, which is in contravention of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules. It came to CBFC's notice that the makers of the film had released its trailer on YouTube in a distorted form, i.e. by changing the title and also by including the portions which were deposited with the CBFC as per the guidelines.

The CBFC has sought an explanation from the makers after this came to their notice. Prasoon Joshi, CBFC chairperson, in a statement, said today, "CFBC has sought explanation from the makers of Bhavai for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film." He further added, "CBFC has always tried to stay true to its guidelines and has been making the certification process as smooth and systematic as possible. However, want to clearly state that flouting the rules of CBFC certification is not acceptable as it compromises the role of systems and balances. Further, it also portrays the industry in an irresponsible light."

Hence, the CBFC has sought an explanation from the filmmakers by issuing a show-cause notice and their reply is under consideration at present. Appropriate action will be taken as per the rules and guidelines in due course. 'Bhavai' also stars Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 1, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021