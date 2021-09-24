Is Vagabond Season 2 happening? Why fans are hopeful about its renewal?

The South Korean TV show Vagabond was released in 2019 featuring Lee Seung-gi, Bae Suzy and Shin Sung-rok. Vagabond is a complete package of crime, thrill, action, suspense, romance, and adventure. Vagabond Season 1 aired on SBS TV from September 20 to November 23, 2019, for 16 episodes. The k-drama later became world-famous, thanks to Netflix. No wonder fans want to watch Vagabond Season 2 with the leads Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy. Will there be Vagabond season 2?

The premiere marked the highest viewership ratings in its time slot across all public broadcast networks. It was consistently included as one of the topmost searched dramas in South Korea since its premiere, subsequently ranking first in the list until its finale.

We reported earlier that a Vagabond staff had hinted at the possibility of Vagabond Season 2. And now Lee Seung-gi, who portrays Cha Dal-gun stated that Vagabond is a popular series and it has many untold stories to say. So he is expecting Vagabond Season 2.

Fans believe that Vagabond Season 2 is needed as there are many unanswered questions to be solved. There were even predictions that Season 2. The second installment would reveal the names of all the culprits of the plane crash. We can also see a loving relationship between GoHae-ri and Cha Dal-gun.

Vagabond is a story of a stuntman called Cha Dal-gun (played by Lee Seung-gi) and how he takes care of his orphaned nephew Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-jin).

Hoon goes on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle. But the plane would crash and Dal-gun would watch a report of the plane crash. Later it would be revealed that the B357 plane crash is not an accident, rather it was a planned incident.

Cha Dal-gun gets help from Go Hae-ri a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love.

Vagabond Season 2 is yet to be announced, but according to a production insider, the K-drama could return with a second season, reported Uniforumtz. If it finally happens, Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy would return to reprise their roles to clear the leftover cliffhangers.

