Kelly Clarkson drops melodic holiday single 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)'

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson, on Thursday, gave her fans an early holiday season gift by releasing her latest song, 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)'. Though the song's tune had a sweet medley for the holiday spirit, its lyrics were directed at someone on the naughty list. On the track, she sang, "Out in the cold. Standing where the trees meet the road. This used to be our favorite spot in this town. Memories with you and me ruin it now. Like a winter dream and I bet I wasn't the first, and I won't be the last. Underneath that mistletoe, you've been so bad."

Kelly later belted, "I'm not feeling incomplete. Turns out I don't need a thing underneath my tree." For anyone going through a bit of a rough time around the holidays, then this might be just the inspirational soundtrack for them. In a slight case of art perhaps imitating real life, the 'American Idol' alum is also going through a bit of heartbreak, considering she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart," the singer shared during the season two premiere episode of her talk show in September 2020, according to E! News. Referring to the couple's two children, River and Remington, and Brandon's eldest two children from a previous marriage, she added, "It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids."

In a press release for the single and forthcoming album, Kelly explained that with her latest project, she wanted to "bring forth a different sense of reality" that some might experience during the holidays. "Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much-deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us. Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album," she stated, as per E! News.

Kelly further added, "Each year you may even have a new favorite depending on where you are in your life. But while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one's life and let possibility wander." The outlet also noted that Kelly's upcoming album 'When Christmas Comes Around', which is set for an October 15 release, will include features from Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton. (ANI)

