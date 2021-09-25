'Game of Thrones' star Pilou Asbaek joins cast of 'Salem's Lot'

Actor Pilou Asbaek, best known for his role in the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones', has nabbed a key role in 'Salem's Lot', which is New Line's adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling novel. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor joined previously announced cast members including Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp and Spencer Treat Clark.

Gary Dauberman, known for his work on the hit 2017 movie 'It', wrote the adaptation and is in the director's chair for the upcoming horror thriller, which is currently in production in Boston. Pullman will play the role of author Ben Mears, a man who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a vampire, leading him to band together a ragtag group that will fight the evil presence.

Meanwhile, Asbaek will take on the role of Richard Straker, the vampire's familiar who prepares for the arrival of his master and does plenty of dirty work. Asbaek is coming off of shooting the James Wan-directed 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. Wan is one of the producers of 'Salem's Lot'. Wan is producing with his Atomic Monster banner partner Michael Clear, along with Roy Lee of Vertigo and Michael Wolper.

Michael Bederman, Atomic Monster's Judson Scott and Vertigo's Andrew Childs are executive producing, as is Dauberman. The horror thriller is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Asbaek has been busy since meeting his demise in the final season of 'GOT'. He has MGM superhero thriller 'Samaritan', which stars Sylvester Stallone, in the can as well as sci-fi indie 'I.S.S.' with Chris Messina.

The actor will next be seen in the Blumhouse film 'Run Sweetheart Run' and Scott Waugh's 'Snafu', co-starring John Cena and Jackie Chan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)