Teaser of Raveena Tandon's 'Aranyak' gives off a spooky vibe

Actor Raveena Tandon's digital debut 'Aranyak' is all set to release soon on Netflix. On Sunday, Raveena treated fans with the official teaser of her first web show that delves into an ancient myth in the misty Himalayas.

In the teaser, she can be seen as a cop facing the supernatural element in a dense forest along with Ashutosh Rana. Sharing the link of the clip, Raveena took to Instagram and wrote, "Akhiyon se goli maarne phir se aa rahi hoon mein but this time with this mysterious thriller, Aranyak."

As per Netflix, the show revolves around a police officer (Raveena) who digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest while investigating the disappearance of a teenage tourist. 'Aranyak' also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. (ANI)

