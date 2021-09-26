Teaser of Raveena Tandon's 'Aranyak' gives off a spooky vibe
Actor Raveena Tandon's digital debut 'Aranyak' is all set to release soon on Netflix.
- Country:
- India
Actor Raveena Tandon's digital debut 'Aranyak' is all set to release soon on Netflix. On Sunday, Raveena treated fans with the official teaser of her first web show that delves into an ancient myth in the misty Himalayas.
In the teaser, she can be seen as a cop facing the supernatural element in a dense forest along with Ashutosh Rana. Sharing the link of the clip, Raveena took to Instagram and wrote, "Akhiyon se goli maarne phir se aa rahi hoon mein but this time with this mysterious thriller, Aranyak."
As per Netflix, the show revolves around a police officer (Raveena) who digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest while investigating the disappearance of a teenage tourist. 'Aranyak' also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ladakh to host first edition of The Himalayan Film Festival 2021 in September
Special prayers at Himalayan temples on Modi's birthday
Sidharth Malhotra to attend screening of 'Shershaah' at first Himalayan Film Festival
Exotic brown trout threatening native Himalayan fish species: Study
Anurag Thakur inaugurates Himalayan Film Festival at Leh