Andy Murray Leads British Team in Paris Olympics Amid Dramatic Sports Highlights

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Murray to headline Britain team at Paris Olympics, Raducanu out

Former Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Olympic champion Andy Murray is set to compete at the Paris Games for Britain, the British Olympic Association said on Sunday. The 37-year-old Scot, who won gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, is the only player to win back-to-back Olympic titles in singles. Murray will be joined by debutants Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans in what could be his final tournament.

Sport-Clark and Ledecky lead charge of women's sports in Indy

Anyone looking for proof of the meteoric rise of women's sport need look no further than downtown Indianapolis this weekend where within a five block radius fans turned out in their droves to witness the brilliance of Katie Ledecky and Caitlin Clark. Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Ledecky qualified for her fourth Games under the lights of Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in front of an adoring crowd of 20,689, a record number for a swim meet.

Motor racing-Ferrari win 24 Hours of Le Mans for second year in a row

Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second year in a row on Sunday after a tight and tense battle with Toyota to the finish of the 92nd edition of the endurance race. Almost out of fuel and on a wet track, Denmark's Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag in the number 50 499P hypercar shared with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina over 311 laps of the Sarthe circuit.

WNBA-Clark shakes off hard foul from Reese in Fever win

Caitlin Clark's growing comfort at the pro level was on full display Sunday as the rookie overcame a hard hit on the head from rival Angel Reese to lead the Indiana Fever to a thrilling 91-83 win over the visiting Chicago Sky. Clark was going for a layup late in the third quarter with Indiana in front 63-62 when Reese swiped at the ball from behind, hitting Clark on the head and sending her crashing down to the hardwood.

Swimming-Ledecky punches ticket to Paris Games, Walsh sets world record in Indy

Katie Ledecky qualified for her fourth Olympic Games and Gretchen Walsh set a world record on the opening night of the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming in Indianapolis on Saturday. As expected, seven-time gold medalist Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

MLB roundup: Rockies erupt for 16 runs, club Pirates

Hunter Goodman homered twice and finished a triple shy of the cycle, Michael Toglia hit a grand slam and also singled and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Goodman had four hits and five RBIs to overshadow Ryan McMahon becoming the first Colorado player to steal home since Dexter Fowler did so on July 21, 2011. McMahon, who also doubled twice, is the 16th player in Rockies franchise history to swipe home.

Golf-DeChambeau holds nerve to win U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau came out on top in a dramatic final round, back nine battle with Rory McIlroy to win the U.S. Open by one shot on Sunday at Pinehurst resort in North Carolina as the Northern Irishman's major misery continued. Poised to end a decade long major drought, McIlroy collapsed at the finish with bogey's on three of his final four holes, including a heart-breaker at the 18th where he missed from inside four feet.

Olympics-Kipyegon targets double gold in Paris

Double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon said she is looking forward to a bright summer in Paris, where she will chase two gold medals, after winning the 1500m and 5000m at the Kenyan Olympics Trials in Nairobi. Despite not competing since September's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, the 30-year-old secured her ticket in both distances for the Paris Olympics with a season's best performance.

Luka Doncic, Mavs avert sweep with Game 4 blowout

DALLAS -- Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks avoided a sweep with a 122-84 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday. The series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday as the Celtics will look to close it out at home. However, Dallas showed life in extending the series after Boston was the dominant team while winning the first three games of the best-of-seven series.

Cricket-India's last group match against Canada washed out

India's T20 World Cup group match against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida was abandoned on Saturday, after rain left the Central Broward Park stadium with wet patches in the outfield. India progressed to the Super Eight stage as the top team in Group A with seven points from four matches. Canada, already eliminated, finished with three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)