RSS chief meets folk singer Anwar Khan in Barmer

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday visited the house of folk singer Anwar Khan Manganiyar.

Bhagwat visited Khan’s residence in response to his invite to him through the rendition of the folk song 'Padharo Mhare Des' during a performance in New Delhi in April this year. Bhagwat along with other Sangh Pracharaks visited Khan's house here and felicitated him, a release said.

At Khan’s house, the RSS chief was given a warm welcome in a traditional manner. The RSS chief spent nearly one hour there. Khan also sang a folk song to welcome him.

Bhagwat and Sangh Pracharaks also had refreshments at Khan's house where the RSS chief interacted with Khan, his family members and fellow artists and disciples and invited the singer along with his family to Nagpur.

Anwar Khan Manganiyar is a popular folk singer who has performed in more than 55 countries. During the Barmer visit, Bhagwat also planted a sapling on the premises of the RSS office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)