R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release in April 2022
- Country:
- India
Actor R Madhavan's directorial debut, ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'', is set to have a worldwide theatrical release next year on April 1.
The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.
R Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer.
''We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022.
''We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far,'' the makers said in a note on Monday.
The film is backed by Sarita Madhavan, R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan.
''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'' also stars Simran Bagga and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China rejects English language in campaign against Western influence
Subramania Bharathi’s important books to be translated to English: Stalin
Digital courses, workshops for learners of English launched
Rugby-English clubs get incentives to encourage full COVID-19 vaccination
Section of DU teachers condemn NDTF's statement over English syllabus