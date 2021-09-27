Outlander Season 6: Claire & Jamie to adjust life after Christies’ arrival on Fraser's Ridge

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Outlander Season 6, which is adapted from the novel of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. Filming for the sixth has been officially wrapped. Therefore, we are a step near to Season 6's release. Outlander Season 6 is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Production on Outlander Season 6 was scheduled to begin in May 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production eventually began in February 2021. However, the series EP, Matthew B. Roberts promises that the sixth season will be filled with interesting drama.

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, told UK's Daily Record in March 2021, "We started in January and it's going well. Obviously, it's been tough with COVID protocols, but also the weather in Scotland has been pretty horrendous. The snow has been bad, but it feels like the spring is finally here, there is hope around the corner!"

As the production faced difficulties on filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Outlander Season 6 has been reduced to eight episodes, which will premiere in 2022. The sixth run will be based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes, while the already renewed, 16-episode-long seventh season will be based on An Echo in the Bone.

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell will all reprise their roles, while many new cast members, including Mark Lewis-Jones as Tom, Alexander Vlahos as Allan, and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie will join.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Caitríona Balfe revealed that Starz's romantic historical drama, Outlander Season 6 will have many emotional twists, as Claire (Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will adjust to life alongside the Christies on Fraser's Ridge.

"Outlander does baddies and villains quite well," Balfe told the outlet. "[The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing," said Caitríona Balfe.

She also praised the newcomers in the series, especially Jessica Reynolds who plays Malva Christie, daughter of Jamie's old nemesis Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

"Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond," Balfe teased. "It's very destabilizing for Claire. It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in."

Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, we assume Outlander Season will be launched on Starz in early 2022. We will let you know as soon as we get any further updates. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: The Boys Season 3: Wrap on filming raises hope of 2021 release