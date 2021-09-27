Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:31 IST
Boxing icon Mike Tyson to star in 'Liger'
Mike Tyson Image Credit: Twitter (@MikeTyson)
Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming sports drama feature ''Liger'', starring Vijay Deverakonda.

''Liger'' is directed by Puri Jagannath who is also backing the film via his banner Puri Connects along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Dharma Productions made Tyson's casting announcement on its official Twitter page.

''Introducing the master of the ring to the Indian screens! Kicked to announce that the dynamite @MikeTyson has joined the cast of #Liger!'' the tweet read.

While details of Tyson's role are yet to be revealed, as per the teaser video it appears he will face off with Deverakonda's character in the boxing ring.

Considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Tyson most famously played a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 Hollywood hit film ''The Hangover'' and its 2011 sequel ''The Hangover Part II''.

He has also starred in ''Ip Man 3'', the 2015 film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts film series.

Also featuring Ananya Panday, ''Liger'' will be released theatrically in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

