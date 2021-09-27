Left Menu

Preparations for festival at Tuljapur in Osmanabad has started: Police official

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:42 IST
Preparations to conduct the Sharadiya Navratra Mahotsav scheduled to begin from October 7 here by enforcing COVID-19 norms has started, a senior Osamanabad police official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Neeva Jain said COVID-19 norms will be enforced in an around Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur strictly during the course of the festival.

She said only those police personnel who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be deployed at the site, adding that 95 per cent of the personnel in her department in the district had been inoculated.

