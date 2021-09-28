Left Menu

Eva Amurri to play younger version of mother Susan Sarandon in Fox drama 'Monarch'

Hollywood veteran Susan Sarandons daughter Eva Amurri has joined the cast of Fox Entertainments music dynasty drama series Monarch. According to Variety, Amurri will feature in the role of a younger Dottie Cantrell Roman, the character Sarandon plays in the present timeline of the series.

Hollywood veteran Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri has joined the cast of Fox Entertainment's music dynasty drama series ''Monarch''. According to Variety, Amurri will feature in the role of a younger Dottie Cantrell Roman, the character Sarandon plays in the present timeline of the series. Actors Beth Ditto, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani round out the cast. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, ''Monarch'' is described as a multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans.

Hilfers will write and executive produce the series, while Michael Rauch will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Prior to ''Monarch'', Amurri has played the younger version of her mother on screen in the films “Dead Man Walking” and “That’s My Boy.” PTI SHD SHD

