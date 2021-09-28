Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan gives scary vibes through new motion poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

On Tuesday, actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a new motion poster of his much-awaited film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', taking everyone's excitement and curiosity a notch higher.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:05 IST
Kartik Aaryan gives scary vibes through new motion poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Motion poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' featuring Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a new motion poster of his much-awaited film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', taking everyone's excitement and curiosity a notch higher. In the recently-released motion poster, Kartik is giving us some serious horror vibes in an all-black outfit.

Sharing the video with his Instagram followers, Kartik wrote, "25th MARCH 2022 !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2. At a theatre near you." Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The audience can watch the second part in theatres on March 25, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021