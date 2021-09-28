Kartik Aaryan gives scary vibes through new motion poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

On Tuesday, actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a new motion poster of his much-awaited film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', taking everyone's excitement and curiosity a notch higher. In the recently-released motion poster, Kartik is giving us some serious horror vibes in an all-black outfit.

Sharing the video with his Instagram followers, Kartik wrote, "25th MARCH 2022 !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2. At a theatre near you." Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The audience can watch the second part in theatres on March 25, 2022. (ANI)

