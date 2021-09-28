Taapsee Pannu's energetic dance moves in 'Ghani Cool Chori' song leaves fans impressed

Ahead of Navratri 2021, actor Taapsee Pannu unveiled a new festive track 'Ghani Cool Chori' from her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket'. Composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Bhoomi Trivedi, the high-on-energy festive dance track is filled with energetic dance moves by Taapsee. The actor is seen sporting a traditional ghagra-choli garba outfit in the song. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli also marks his presence in the track.

Sharing the song's link on her Instagram account, Taapsee wrote, "Time to put your garba shoes on coz...Todi nakhyu fodi naakhyu bhukko bolaavi didho#GhaniCoolChori out nowFrom #RashmiRocket." The song has left netizens in awe of Tapsee's dance moves.

"Taapsee is looking so hot," a user commented. "Amazing song for Navratri," another one wrote. Set in Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Rashmi Rocket' also stars Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee. (ANI)

