Black Clover Chapter 308: Langris and Finral to take on Supreme Devil Zenon

The Japanese manga Black Clover has gathered many readers throughout the world. After completing 300 chapters, the manga is all set to release its chapter 308. Now fans are quite excited to know what the next installment has in store. But it looks like readers have to wait a week longer to see the epic battle. Black Clover Chapter 308 is on hiatus this week.

Instead of coming Sunday, Black Clover Chapter 308 will be released on the next Sunday, October 10, 2021. Fans have to wait to learn how Langris Vaude and his brother Finral Roulacase defeat Zenon and rescue Yami Sukehiro. Finral Roulacase and Langris Vaude join the forces.

Zenon is also desperate to win against Yuno and Langris. Black Clover 308 Raw Scans will arrive on October 6, 2021.

Black Clover Chapter 308 will begin with Yuno & Langris vs. Supreme Devil, Zenon. Zenon creates a contract with Devil Beelzebub. He asked Devil Beelzebub to hand over the devil's heart. Previously we got the past story of Zenon.

Flashback: He was not so stronger and popular in his childhood. He was beaten up quickly. Although he was one of the gifted champs among the siblings, still he felt insulted for his weakness. But his older brother reminds him not to worry as he had the highest aptitude for being a Devil Host.

A new boy, Allen arrives in his life. He told Zenon can become the commander in chief of the Mage Defense Force. Zenon wants to be the commander in chief. Later, both Allen and Zenon were chosen to be a part of Division Four of the Mage Defense Force, with people praising Zenon for his incredible Bone Magic. However, as time passes, Zenon proves himself as a masterpiece.

In Black Clover Chapter 307, Zenon said that he will also share his soul if his contract with Devil Beelzebub works and the Spade Kingdom will continue to exist. Beelzebub agreed to give back his heart. As soon as Zenon gets the heart, his body started healing the wounded chest. Watching the transformation, Langris and Yuno are shocked.

Zenon realizes that his power doubled after he got the devil's heart. To apply his power he instantly catches Yono in a cube and started assaulting him using bones. Black Clover Chapter 307 ends with Langris and Finral holding each other's hands, ready to punish Zenon. Langris & Finral vs. The Supreme Devil Zenon will showcase in Black Clover Chapter 308.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS. These are legal and free sources and they will release the chapter on October 10, 2021.

