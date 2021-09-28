Left Menu

Bollywood conveys warm greetings to 'nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar on birthday

On the occasion of 92nd birthday of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, several members of the Indian film Industry extended their heartfelt greetings to her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:40 IST
Bollywood conveys warm greetings to 'nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar on birthday
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of 92nd birthday of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, several members of the Indian film Industry extended their heartfelt greetings to her. Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Just spoke to Lataji and wished her...I feel so happy and proud to know her.... may god give her all the health and happiness always@mangeshkarlata."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared that he feels peaceful while listening to Lata Mangeshkar's magical voice. "Such a wonderful feeling to wish the nightingale and the goddess of singing @mangeshkarlata ji on her birthday. Listening to her voice is the most peaceful feeling in the world. One feels blessed. May God give her a long, healthy and peaceful life."

Actor Juhi Chawla also wished the nightingale of Bollywood on her special day. In fact, to mark the day, she has planted 100 trees. "A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70's ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai.. with much love and respect," Juhi tweeted.

Known as the Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages.Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday and plans to keep her birthday a simple, quiet family affair. Veteran star Dharmendra, too, wished Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday."Happy Birthday to dearest Lataji. World's most beloved singer, my loving Lataji, wish you stay healthy and happy always," he tweeted alongside his picture with Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar is known for iconic songs like 'Aayegaa Aanewala', 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021