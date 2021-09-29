Left Menu

Lori Loughlin set to make acting return following college admissions scandal

Actor Lori Loughlin is returning to the small screen after completing her sentencing for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin set to make acting return following college admissions scandal
Actor Lori Loughlin is returning to the small screen after completing her sentencing for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. As per Variety, Loughlin is set to return to acting with a guest-starring role in the second season of 'When Hope Calls' at GAC Family.

Loughlin will reprise the role of Abigail Stanton, whom she originally played in 'When Calls the Heart' on Hallmark Channel. 'When Hope Calls' is a spinoff of that series. Its first season aired on Hallmark Movies Now and Hallmark Channel but is moving to GAC Family for the second season. The 57-year-old actor starred in 'When Calls the Heart' from its launch in 2014 until 2019, when she was arrested for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The show had already been renewed for a sixth season, but following Loughlin's arrest her scenes were edited out and she left the show. The star ultimately served two months in prison and is currently on a two-year supervised release. Loughlin will feature in the two-part season premiere of 'When Hope Calls', which will air on December 18. The series is set in Brookfield, a town on the western prairie of Canada.

'When Hope Calls' was created by Alfonso H. Moreno, who also executive produces. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon, Jr., Kaitlyn Greenough, and David Anselmo also executive produce. W. Michael Beard and Michael Shepard are supervising producers. Bradley Walsh is the director. (ANI)

