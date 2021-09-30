Left Menu

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to start shooting for 'Apne 2' in March 2022

Veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will start shooting for 'Apne 2' in March next year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:46 IST
Cast of 'Apne' with director Anil Sharma (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will start shooting for 'Apne 2' in March next year. Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne'.

'Apne 2,' will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra Deol, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grand-son Karan Deol. Speaking more about the shoot, director Anil Sharma said, "The film has now been pushed. We will start shooting by March 2022 and are truly excited for it."

Producer Deepak Mukut shared that they will most probably shoot the film in London. "The film has to be shot across London. Since things have only now begun to open up the world over, director Anil Sharma and I thought it would be best to push the project by a few months, and shoot when the situation is more conducive. Another factor influencing this decision was Karan's prep for the movie, he has to be trained in boxing. However, the US-based boxer, who was roped in for his training, has been unable to fly down to India," Deepak said.

For the unversed, 'Apne', which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

