Suniel Shetty to star in web series 'Invisible Woman'

Actor Suniel Shetty will be seen showcasing his acting skills in new web series 'Invisible Woman'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:19 IST
Suniel Shetty to star in web series 'Invisible Woman'
Suniel Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Suniel Shetty will be seen showcasing his acting skills in the new web series 'Invisible Woman'. Helmed by Rajesh M. Selva, the upcoming project is touted as an action thriller.

Excited about the series, Suniel said, "A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story of Invisible Woman immediately captured my attention. I am very happy to collaborate with the producers to bring 'Invisible Woman' to life and to make my debut in a web series as unique as this." 'Invisible Woman' is currently going on floors and will be the first of many series of Yoodlee Films.

Speaking about the project,Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama India, said, "Now we take the leap into the world of web series - a space that we have been itching to get into, given how consumption patterns of consumers have seen a tectonic shift to binge-watching these web-series from all over. We were waiting for the right project to come our way and Invisible Woman, headlined by the indefatigable Suniel Shetty, in an edgy action thriller, is just the right one to augur this transition." Actor Esha Gupta is also a part of 'Invisible Woman'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

