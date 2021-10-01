Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson, Disney agree to end 'Black Widow' lawsuit

Actor Scarlett Johansson has resolved her legal dispute with Disney.

Actor Scarlett Johansson has resolved her legal dispute with Disney. For the unversed, Scarlett had accused Disney of reneging on its promise to do a traditional theatrical release for 'Black Widow' in favour of a simultaneous release on Disney Plus. The suit alleged that the actor lost out on tens of millions of dollars in box office bonuses, reported Variety.

As per the latest reports, the two have now agreed to end their lawsuit. Opening up about the mutual agreement, Scarlett in a statement said, "I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

Alan Bergman, the chairman of Disney Studios Content, also expressed his happiness. "I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding 'Black Widow'. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's 'Tower of Terror'," he said.

However, the terms of the settlement were not disclosed. (ANI)

