Singer Gloria Estefan reveals she was sexually abused as a child

Veteran singer Gloria Estefan has recently opened up about the horrific sexual abuse incident she had faced in her childhood.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 10:29 IST
Veteran singer Gloria Estefan has recently opened up about the horrific sexual abuse incident she had faced in her childhood. During a new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, titled 'Betrayed By Trusted Adults', Gloria revealed the details, saying she was abused at the age of 9 by someone her mother trusted, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"He was family, but not close family. He was in a position of power because my mother had put me in his music school and he immediately started telling her how talented I was and how I needed special attention, and she felt lucky that he was focusing this kind of attention on me," she said. Without revealing the name of the abuser, Gloria continued, "(abuse) starts little by little and then it goes fast. I told him, 'This cannot happen, you cannot do this.' He goes, 'Your father's in Vietnam, your mother's alone and I will kill her if you tell her'."

After learning about the incident, Gloria's mother informed the police. However, the police advised her not to press charges because she would "go through worse trauma having to get on a stand and testify." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

