Thriller series 'Tabbar' to premiere on SonyLIV on Ocotber 15

Thriller drama series Tabbar, starring actors Supriya Pathak, Pavan Malhotra and Ranvir Shorey, is set to premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV on October 15.Directed by Ajitpal Singh of Fire In The Mountains fame, the show charts the journey of a retired police constable who pushes the boundaries to save his family from the consequences of an unfortunate incident.The show is written by Harman Wadala and Sandeep Jain.The release date and trailer of the series was shared by Sony Liv on its official Twitter handle.When it comes to your Tabbar, nothing else matters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:03 IST
''Tabbar'' is produced by Ajay Rai of Jar Pictures, known for backing critically-acclaimed projects including ''Gangs of Wasseypur'', ''Liar's Dice'', ''Gurgaon'', ''Qarib Qarib Singlle'' and web series ''Grahan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

