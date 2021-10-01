Colossus of Tamil cinema, Sivaji Ganesan remembered on his birth anniversary

Legendary Tamil cinema actor Sivaji Ganesan was remembered on his 94th birth anniversary with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paying floral tributes to him at his memorial here. While Google honoured him with a doodle, Stalin visited his memorial along with his cabinet colleagues and paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of the actor, placed next to his life-size statue. The Chief Minister also released a leaflet that traces the life and times of the late thespian, on the occasion. Google featured an artistic image of Sivaji Ganesan, that reflected some of his well known roles in Tamil cinema.

Ministers for Industries and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Thangam Thenarasu and P K Sekar Babu respectively, sons of the actor Prabhu and Ram Kumar and noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu participated.

Google India tweeted ''Today’s #GoogleDoodle honours the glorious legacy of Ganesan, who carried the crown as ''Sivaji'' with his portrayal of the 17th-century Indian king, and reigned over the screen for nearly five decades.'' Vikram Prabhu, grandson of Sivaji Ganesan said on his twitter handle, ''Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year! Vikram Prabhu is also an actor and son of Prabhu. Reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy conferred the title of ''Sivaji'' on Ganesan (1 October, 1927–21 July, 2001), lauding him for his brilliant performance as the Maratha warrior king in a play (Shivaji Kanda Hindu Rajyam -Shivaji's Hindu Rajya), authored by Dravidian icon and DMK founder C N Annadurai. Sivaji Ganesan, whose birth anniversary is observed as a state event in Tamil Nadu, continues to be a household name in the Tamil speaking world for his stellar on-screen, on-stage performances.

