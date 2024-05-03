You can now hide non-video tiles during Google Meet calls

Google has added a new option to layouts in Google Meet, allowing users to change their layouts to avoid cluttering the screen if they are interested in only seeing the participants with their videos on.

To hide non-video tiles during a Google Meet video call, go to Settings > Change layout > Hide tiles without video.

"This option can help reduce screen clutter and focus on video-enabled participants, meanwhile users with their videos off can be shown on screen if they speak. Note that this feature, same as other layouts options, is only specific to your meeting view and does not impact what other participants see or set for their layouts during the meeting," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new option is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains starting on May 2, 2024, and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. For Scheduled Release domains, the gradual rollout of this feature will commence on May 16, 2024.

It will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.