Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Customs officials seize gold rods worth Rs 16.17 lakh at Tiruchirappalli Airport

According to Customs, the gold rods weighing 235 gms were concealed in the bottom wheels screws of three trolly bags carried by the accused who arrived from Kuala Lumpur to Trichy by Air Asia flight on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 16:02 IST
Tamil Nadu: Customs officials seize gold rods worth Rs 16.17 lakh at Tiruchirappalli Airport
Gold rods concealed in the bottom wheels screws of three trolly bags seized at Tiruchy Airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three passengers were arrested and 96 small size 24-carat (K) gold rods worth Rs 16.17 lakh were seized from them at Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu, Customs officials said on Friday. According to Customs, the gold rods weighing 235 gms were concealed in the bottom wheels screws of three trolly bags carried by the accused who arrived from Kuala Lumpur to Trichy by Air Asia flight on Thursday.

"On the basis of intelligence officers of AIU, Trichy Airport seized 96 small size 24k gold rods, weighing 235 gms and valued at Rs 16.17 lakh, which were concealed in the bottom wheels screws of 3 trolly bags carried by 3 passengers as checked-in luggage. Passengers travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Trichy by Air Asia flight AK23 on May 2, 2024. Further investigation is underway," according to Trichy Customs officials. Earlier on April 27, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu seized a total of 977 grams of 24K Gold valued at Rs 70.58 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

According to the officials, the gold was concealed in the three packets consisting of 1081 grams of paste-like material in the rectum of the passenger. The passenger was travelling from Dubai to Trichy on the Air India Express. The passenger has been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024