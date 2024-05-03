Tamil Nadu: Customs officials seize gold rods worth Rs 16.17 lakh at Tiruchirappalli Airport

Three passengers were arrested and 96 small size 24-carat (K) gold rods worth Rs 16.17 lakh were seized from them at Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu, Customs officials said on Friday. According to Customs, the gold rods weighing 235 gms were concealed in the bottom wheels screws of three trolly bags carried by the accused who arrived from Kuala Lumpur to Trichy by Air Asia flight on Thursday.

"On the basis of intelligence officers of AIU, Trichy Airport seized 96 small size 24k gold rods, weighing 235 gms and valued at Rs 16.17 lakh, which were concealed in the bottom wheels screws of 3 trolly bags carried by 3 passengers as checked-in luggage. Passengers travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Trichy by Air Asia flight AK23 on May 2, 2024. Further investigation is underway," according to Trichy Customs officials. Earlier on April 27, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu seized a total of 977 grams of 24K Gold valued at Rs 70.58 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

According to the officials, the gold was concealed in the three packets consisting of 1081 grams of paste-like material in the rectum of the passenger. The passenger was travelling from Dubai to Trichy on the Air India Express. The passenger has been arrested. (ANI)

