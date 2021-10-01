TTD-run devotional TV channel to be launched in Hindi, Kannada

The TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) with broadcasting content in Kannada and Hindi will be formally launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 11, a temple official said on Friday.

The launch will happen on the auspicious occasion of 'Garudaseva' festivity of the annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, the official said.

The 24-hour devotional satellite TV channel in Telugu was first launched by the then President Pratibha Patil in 2008 and a decade later, it started airing content in Tamil as well.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient hill shrine would extend an invitation to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take part in the inaugural function of SVBC TV Channel in Kannada and Hindi, the official said.

Further, the Tirupati Lord Balaji annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam that is to commence on October 7 would be conducted without the participation of devotees, due to the anticipated third wave of Covid-19, he said, adding it was the case last year also. PTI CORR SA BN BN

