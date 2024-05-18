Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Telugu Actor Chandrakanth Dies by Suicide After Co-star Pavithra's Death

Telugu TV actor Chandrakanth allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad after the tragic death of his co-star and partner Pavithra Jayaram in a road accident. Suffering from depression, Chandrakanth was found hanging in their shared flat. Police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC for suspicious death.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 17:19 IST
Telugu TV serial actor Chandrakanth allegedly died by suicide at a flat here, days after the death of his co-star Pavithra Jayaram, who was killed in a road accident recently, police said.

He was said to be sharing a flat with Pavithra. Both were reportedly in a relationship.

The 39-year-old actor, who was allegedly suffering from depression following Pavithra's demise, was found hanging in the flat on Friday.

No suicide note was found, police said, adding Chandrakanth's father in a statement said that the actor was in ''depression'' for the past few days.

Chandrakanth's father Venkatesh told media that his son had said that he wanted to be with Pavithra. On Friday, Chandrakanth had left his residence in Secunderabad and went to the flat. Though his friends tried calling him, he did not respond. They then reached the flat and found the actor dead, police said.

A case under section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) was registered at Narsingi Police Station and further investigation was on, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

